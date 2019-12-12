Peloton Grand Opening

press release: Peloton, the global interactive fitness platform that brings the energy and benefit of studio-style workouts to the convenience and comfort of home, is celebrating the grand opening of its Madison showroom, located at the Hilldale Shopping Center

A community meet-up will be hosted from 6-8:30pm open to Members from across the area to gather, meet one another and celebrate the Peloton Community. The evening will include appearances by Peloton cycling instructor Jen Shermann and Peloton yoga instructor Kristin McGee.

Peloton’s Hilldale Shopping Center’s showroom will serve as a central hub where prospective Members can book a test class on the Bike and/or Tread, receive a personalized tutorial and learn more about the live studio experience they can bring home. Test classes at the new showroom in Madison can be booked at: booking.onepeloton.com.

The Peloton showroom at the Hilldale Shopping Center can be reached at 608-338-0062. Hours of operation are 10am-9pm Monday through Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sunday (holiday hours may vary).