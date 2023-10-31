Penelope Haunts Twice

RSVP

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: F﻿alconbridge's hair-raising Halloween tradition returns as we present two chilling tales with just one name: Penelope.

The Lady Penelope by Thomas Hardy: Strange fates await the once-lovely Penelope and those who pursue her.

Penelope by Vincent Starrett: Penelope is a star in the heavens, and being born under her can make for an adventuresome life. Penelope is also a woman of strange and compelling beauty. Both can turn a man’s world upside-down.

Don't miss out on this spooky event presented by Falconbridge's expert storytellers!

Free.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
RSVP
Google Calendar - Penelope Haunts Twice - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Penelope Haunts Twice - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Penelope Haunts Twice - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Penelope Haunts Twice - 2023-10-31 19:00:00 ical