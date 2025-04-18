$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Atlanta, Penelope Road is a five-piece band that boldly embraces the self-awarded label of “stanky funky junk.” Their sound is a captivating fusion of '70s rock, funk, and soul, culminating in a distinctive and unforgettable musical experience.

Drawing inspiration from legendary icons like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, Penelope Road pays homage to the soulful roots that continue to influence their music. In addition, they infuse a contemporary edge into their sound, citing the likes of Paramore and Goose as modern inspirations. This combination results in a fresh and exhilarating take on a classic genre, showcasing their passion for pushing musical boundaries and delighting audiences with their infectious rhythms and soul-stirring melodies. Penelope Road is poised to make their mark on the music world, with their unique blend of vintage vibes and contemporary creativity.