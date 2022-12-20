Penn Park Courts Reconstruction

media release: Improvements are coming to Penn Park! The 2023 Capital Improvement Projects budget includes the reconstruction of the courts located in the southwest corner of Penn Park. The existing courts (two basketball, one tennis) are in poor condition and require full reconstruction. The two existing basketball courts are planned to be replaced, while the tennis court is planned to be removed and turned into a soccer mini-pitch/futsal court. A mini-pitch is soccer, typically with 5 players per team, played on a small hard court. Futsal is a soccer-based game played on the same court with a smaller, low-bounce ball. Have your say on court size, fencing, spectator seating, lighting, and more.

Project Planning will begin in winter of 2022-2023. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2023 with anticipated completion in July 2023.

Public Input Opportunities

•Virtual Online Input Meeting, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm via Zoom - REGISTER TO ATTEND

•In-Person Drop-In Chat with Staff - Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St. Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm; or Friday, January 6, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Parks staff will be available to inform residents of the project and receive input. Visit Parks Projects for more information.