Penn Park Palooza

Penn Park 2101 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The South Metropolitan Planning Council is thrilled to present “Penn Park Palooza” a multicultural community summer series happening at the end of each month. This event series is to commemorate the new renovations and amenities of beautiful Penn Park and to celebrate the rich multicultural diversity within our South Madison community.

Enjoy diverse local music acts, cultural performances, ethnic food vendors, exhibits, multicultural merchants, along with various community partners and agencies from the area. Free and open to the public. Let’s celebrate our different backgrounds and a chance to get together for festive music, food, and culture.  We hope to see you there!

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St, Madison, WI 53713

 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM CDT, Fridays, July 26, Aug. 23 & Sept. 27, 2019 

South Metropolitan Planning Council (608) 819-8549

Penn Park 2101 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Special Events
608-819-8549
