Pentatonix, Lauren Alaina

media release: Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American Tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour lands in Milwaukee, August 31 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, along with Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Irvine and more.

Today’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is especially significant for Pentatonix as they are the first A Cappella group to receive such honor. Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way. The group recently finished their most successful Christmas tour ever, playing to 200,000+ people across 22 cities and has tour dates this spring and summer across the globe in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Europe.