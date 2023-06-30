People and Pets Day

media release: Employees of Underdog Pet Rescue and Vet Clinic started a Madison chapter of The Street Dog Coalition in 2022 to provide free medical care and related services to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Last year, the four events held helped dozens and dozens of people and their pets.

The groups will be holding an event for people and pets at Warner Park in Madison on Friday, June 30, from 11am-2:30pm. In addition to the offering of free veterinary exams and wellness services for pets, services like complimentary haircuts for people, toiletry kits, pet supplies, water, and lunch will be provided. Vouchers for pet spay and neuter and other basic surgical care will be available as well.

Underdog director Lauren Brinkman shared, “Underdog Pet Rescue opened our own clinic to help animals within our adoption program, but then to also raise funds to support our mission by seeing animals from our community. In doing this, we received many requests from owners who love their pets, but were not able to provide often expensive regular veterinary care. We do offer sliding scale pricing at our clinic, but by opening this chapter of Street Dog Coalition, we can do so much more. Offering free services allows people who are struggling financially to do the right things for their pets to live happy, healthy lives.” Underdog veterinarian, Dr. Linda Teeter was thrilled to learn about The Street Dog Coalition at a conference she attended, and immediately got to work on starting the Madison Chapter. Dr. Linda notes, “It was clear we could do more to help the pets in our community, by continuing to honor the human animal bond through providing access to care to those in underserved populations.”

Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to stop by and utilize these services.

About the Organizations:

The Street Dog Coalition provides free medical care and related services to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Using a ‘One Health’ approach to street medicine, SDC cares for the lives on both ends of the leash. Find out more at https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/

Underdog Pet Rescue is an all-breed companion animal rescue based out of Dane County, Wisconsin. Their mission is to find permanent homes for animals in need, and to enrich lives by strengthening the connection between animals and people through community services and outreach. They offer veterinary services to the public, including sliding scale pricing to help everyone in our community. Find out more at underdogpetrescue.org.

