People Brothers Band (album release), DeeOhGee

media release: The People Brothers Band’s unique brand of rhythm and soul features some of the most talented vocalists and musicians in the region. The vibrant group of longtime friends, collaborators, and multi-dimensional artists formed in 2008 as an open mic songwriting outfit and hasn’t looked back since. The band has cultivated a captivating musical alchemy through collective dedication to their craft, the Midwest music community, and each other. United by their shared vision of uplifting friends and fans through music, the band is set to tour their most recent album “Sisters & Brothers” coming in April 2023. [Pre-Order Today]

Drawing from the bands musically diverse influences, you’ll hear everything from The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Grateful Dead, Phish and Whitney Houston, to Gregg Allman & The Band in their original music. Coupled with a stage presence like Tina Turner, the ensemble displays genre-bending versatility and mesmerizing synchronicity during their energetic live shows. Their lyrical setlist transports listeners through the full spectrum of emotions and the crowd mirrors an ever changing portrait of expression; bright smiles, animated stomping, choral shouting, and wiping away a rolling tear before anyone sees. Their infectious stage presence is punctuated with heartfelt words of encouragement from lead vocalist, Teresa Marie, who emphasizes their overarching message of love and positivity. The band that surrounds her, frames her message, like a psychedelic kaleidoscope painting full of color, straight out of the 70’s.

​The rotating cast of this 8-piece rock band has been on the road for 15 years, their songs rival the stories of their predecessors like Fleetwood Mac with stories of love, loss, passion, divorce, death, sobriety, sex, drugs, and rock n roll. At a People Brothers Band show, you’ll experience it all. The vision of the People Brothers Band has resonated with the Midwest music scene where they perform their passion for a growing fanbase. The group has received numerous musical awards over the last decade in a range of categories from Artist, Album, and Song of the Year to accolades for contributions to Pop, R&B, Latin, Soul, and Blues music.

The PBB vision extends beyond stages and studios to supporting their community and raising over $100,000 for various causes including housing and medical needs. They also own Driftless Music Gardens natural amphitheater where they host numerous music festivals & events in the gorgeous rolling hills of Yuba, Wisconsin. These friends lift their voices, keys, strings, horns, and drumsticks in love to create music on a higher vibration which transcends the auditory experience to rejuvenate the soul. You will remember where you were the first time you heard your favorite PBB song. You will recall how you felt. You will clamor for an encore, and you won’t be disappointed. You will be moved, as if magnetically, to the front row, where the sensation of the sun will shimmer, inviting you to shine electric love, positivity, friendship, and resiliency in your own stratosphere, to your people, to your brothers, from their band.