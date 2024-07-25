× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band. The People Brothers Band

media release: Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! 7:00-9:00pm, William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace. (No rain back up location.) Gates/concessions open at 5:30 pm. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062.

The People Brothers Band’s unique brand of rhythm and soul features some of the most talented vocalists and musicians in the region. The vibrant group of longtime friends, collaborators, and multi-dimensional artists formed in 2008 as an open mic songwriting outfit and hasn’t looked back since. The band has cultivated a captivating musical alchemy through collective dedication to their craft, the Midwest music community, and each other.