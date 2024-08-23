× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band in a stairwell. The People Brothers Band

media release: We are excited to see The People Brothers Band returning to The Vines August 23rd!!! Get your tickets online for $20 or pay at the door day of $25. Bring your chair, blanket, snack, and non-alcoholic beverage. Remember, it is an outdoor venue. The Vines Bar will be selling wine, beer, and seltzers. !!!No alcoholic carry-ins are allowed!!! Pets are allowed but have to be on a leash at ALL times. Kids 15 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm. Camping is allowed for $10 per adult camping.

The People Brothers Band’s unique brand of rhythm and soul features some of the most talented vocalists and musicians in the region. The vibrant group of longtime friends, collaborators, and multi-dimensional artists formed in 2008 as an open-mic songwriting outfit and hasn’t looked back since. The band has cultivated a captivating musical alchemy through collective dedication to their craft, the Midwest music community, and each other. The People Brothers Band is united by their shared vision of uplifting friends and fans through music.