People Brothers Band

media release: Drawing from the band's musically diverse influences, you’ll hear everything from The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Grateful Dead, Phish and Whitney Houston, to Gregg Allman & The Band in their original music.

Coupled with a stage presence like Tina Turner, the ensemble displays genre-bending versatility and mesmerizing synchronicity during their energetic live shows.

Their lyrical setlist transports listeners through the full spectrum of emotions and the crowd mirrors an ever-changing portrait of expression; bright smiles, animated stomping, choral shouting, and wiping away a rolling tear before anyone sees.

Their infectious stage presence is punctuated with heartfelt words of encouragement from lead vocalist, Teresa Marie, who emphasizes their overarching message of love and positivity. The band that surrounds her, frames her message, like a psychedelic kaleidoscope painting full of color, straight out of the 70’s.

Witwen Concerts are a beloved summer tradition held in the small unincorporated community of Witwen, Wisconsin. These concerts take place in a picturesque rural setting at the Witwen Campground, which was originally established by the Witwen Tabernacle Society in the early 1900’s.

The concerts, free and open to the public since 2003, feature a variety of musical acts, ranging from local bands to more well-known regional artists. The music styles vary widely, including folk, bluegrass, country and jazz, offering something for everyone. Families often bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoying the music in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere.

Witwen Concerts are as much about community as they are about music, providing a gathering place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy warm summer evenings together. The setting, with its rustic charm and scenic surroundings, makes it a unique and cherished event in the area.

Grounds and Concessions open at 4:00 pm. Concert begins at 6:00 pm.

