media release: The People Company Consulting Group will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a signature event, Designing for Belonging: A 10-Year Celebration, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, located at 671 W. Badger Road, Madison, WI 53713.

Founded by Deborah Biddle, the firm has spent the past decade helping organizations move beyond surface-level efforts to design cultures rooted in trust, accountability, and belonging. This milestone event marks both a celebration of that impact and a forward-looking call to action for leaders navigating an increasingly complex cultural and business landscape. “This is more than an anniversary,” said Biddle. “It’s a moment to reflect on what we’ve built—and what the next decade requires of us.”

The evening will feature a curated experience including a reception, storytelling, guided reflection, and the presentation of awards recognizing organizations and leaders who have demonstrated courage, impact, and a commitment to belonging in action. At a time when organizations are navigating shifting expectations, economic pressures, and evolving approaches to workplace culture, the event underscores the importance of building environments where people feel seen, valued, and able to contribute fully. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased here: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/SHHWG4KSRK26A

About The People Company Consulting Group The People Company Consulting Group is a leadership and organizational culture consulting firm that partners with organizations to align values with everyday practices. Through strategy, training, and executive advising, the firm helps leaders build cultures rooted in trust, accountability, and belonging.