media release: People Power Potluck!

Thursday, May 8, 2025, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison

People Power, Not Gas Power!

Join us on Thursday, May 8, from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm outside of the Public Service Commission's office building which is the State Hill Farms Building located at 4822 Madison Yards Way in Madison. While the Public Service Commissioners are in their weekly meeting, we will be visible in the courtyard celebrating community and clean energy!

We will have music, art, activism and food. We will start the day with a brief press conference and speakers. We will then will kick back with music, food, and activism opposing the proposed gas plants and advocating for clean energy alternatives. From coloring in postcards to writing letters to the editor, making signs, chanting, and building community, we will show Wisconsinites' support for clean energy!