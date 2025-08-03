People with Strings

to

Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Enjoy delicious fry bread tacos from the Navajo Fry Bread team and El Sabor de Puebla (please bring cash) while listening to the lively tunes by People with Strings.

It’s a beautiful time of year to explore the trails through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms! Wear good walking shoes and bring your friends for a perfect summer evening outdoors. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs.

Mark your calendars and come out for a great time. See you there!

Questions? Please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org 

