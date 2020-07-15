The People's Agenda

press release: Wednesday, July 15, 7-9 p.m., Online (Register at www.lvn.org/captimes)

What issues are most important to you as you head to the polls? With help from the Local Voices Network, the Cap Times will host a community conversation on July 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss such topics. During the discussion, questions will center on what voters want local and national candidates to talk about as they compete for your vote. As we report on the upcoming elections, what should we ask candidates? And, looking at your own experience, what worries you about your city or county?

What we learn will help guide our stories and form a People's Agenda for election coverage and beyond. This isn’t about what the candidates want to discuss — it’s about the community setting its priorities. The event is free, and you can participate no matter your age, citizenship or voter registration status.

To register to participate in the Zoom event and make your voice heard, please visit www.lvn.org/captimes

To learn more about the ongoing People’s Agenda project and share your priorities through our online form, visit go.captimes.com/pa