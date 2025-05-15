media release: Celebrate 30 years of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign at this year's Annual Gathering: The People's Gala. Join us for a tasty dinner and drinks, music, engaging speakers, art, networking, and more. We'll be in Madison on the east side, neighboring gorgeous Lake Monona. 🎉 All are welcome at The People's Gala!

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to clean government, where people matter more than money. We track money in politics on our unique public database, write about issues of money and politics, and advocate for campaign finance reform and other democracy-strengthening policies. If you are unable to come to The People's Gala but would like to make a donation, you can do so here.

Registration and networking begin at 4:30, and programming begins at 6 p.m. No dress code – come as you are! Event space has parking (including accessible spots), and the club is located on the bus line. No stairs to enter the event. Vegetarian and gluten-free food options available. Need accessibility accommodations? Please contact Beverly at speer@wisdc.org or call our office at 608.255.4260.