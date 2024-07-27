media release: “A fearless, gloriously funny, and moving act of cinematic anarchy... You should believe the hype.” - The Austin Chronicle

This revolutionary DIY parody film from trans filmmaker Vera Drew is a hilarious reimagining of the classic autobiographical coming-of-age story. It follows an unconfident, closeted trans girl as she moves to Gotham City to make it big as a comedian by joining the cast of UCB Live - a government-sanctioned late-night sketch show in a world where comedy has been outlawed.

THE PEOPLE’S JOKER features a superhero-sized cast of celebrated comedic talent in both voice and live action roles behind the vibrant kaleidoscope of characters that lampoon the iconic heroes and villains of the DC comics’ world, featuring cameos from comedy multi-hyphenate Tim Heidecker, award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford (Netflix’s Big Mouth, Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia), and Scott Aukerman (Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis co-creator and host of the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast), with Vera Drew, Lynn Downey (Amazon Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six), Nathan Faustyn (SADDLED), and Kane Distler, in his film debut as Mister J.

Tickets $10 in advance or at the door.

The River Valley Film Club hosts monthly movie screenings at The Slow Poke. Follow them on Facebook.