media release: Unite and Fight for Our Rights!

On January 18, and throughout Inauguration Weekend, hundreds of everyday people will gather in Madison, WI, and across the nation, to demand a future that centers the needs of the people over the interests of the wealthy elite.

Together, we’ll defend our freedoms against relentless attacks on our communities. We choose solidarity, safety, and each other.​

WE SUPPORT:

* Women’s Rights

* Workers’ Rights

* Abortion Rights

* Trans Rights

* Immigrant Rights

* Global Solidarity (Palestine, Lebanon, Congo, Sudan)

* Environmental Justice

* Housing Justice

WE DEMAND:

* No Genocide, No Deportation, No Abortion Ban

* Housing, Healthcare, Union Jobs for All

* Democracy for All, People Over Profit, Workers Party Now

* End Act 10

How to Volunteer

If you're interested in volunteering or helping behind the scenes at the march, we need you! Volunteers are the backbone of this event. Please email peoplesmarch@proton.me to join our volunteer team. Organizations can fill out our endorsement form.

We will need: de-escalators, street marshals, accessibility coordinators, support / runners (set-up/breakdown, food, PPE distribution), chant-leaders, and drummers.

Travel By Car

Organize or join a Caravan to Madison, WI with fellow feminists! Let’s hit the road together. Join a Caravan.

What To Expect

The People’s March will bring opportunities to foster community through joyful resistance. We will march for about an hour. You’ll find direct connections to political homes that sustain long-term resistance and chances to train on hard skills to keep yourself and your communities safe.

The People’s March is more than a one-day action. It’s the beginning of our movement.

Donations

You can chip in for supplies for the event on Venmo (@PeoplesMarch) or our donation page.