media release: Thank you to everyone who joined us for the People’s March this past Saturday. We created a united front to defend reproductive freedoms, immigrant rights, trans rights, and solidarity with Palestine.

The fight is far from over. Please be sure to join us for a People’s March Community Debrief on Monday, January 27, 6-8 pm @ Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St), where we can reflect on the march and chart our next steps together.