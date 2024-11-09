The People's Org Fair: Where Do We Go from Here?

media release: YDSA UW-Madison is hosting The People’s Org Fair this Saturday, November 9, a conference to connect with campus organizations, unions and hear from community and campus leaders about socialist organizing in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have made their appeals to the working class, both insisting they share our values and will uplift the conditions of the American working people. However, nothing changes the fact that they are two capitalist candidates serving the interests of the capitalists above all else. The working class has nothing in common with the capitalist class. Genocide is not a working class value. Anti-immigrant hatred and scapegoating is not a working class value. Capitalism and imperialism are not in the interests of the working class and are killing our working brothers and sisters abroad and worsening our economic situation at home, while the capitalists are becoming richer than ever before. Neither party can solve the economic or climate crises or secure the rights of all working people. The future of the working class lies not in the promises and deceptions from the Democrats and Republicans, but in our own organization and direct action.

Come to The People’s Org Fair, and learn about continuing to build a real working class alternative after the election!

Event schedule:

START TIME 12PM

Tabling 12-1pm

1pm – Socialist elected officials panel

Tabling 2-3pm

3pm – Labor and union activists panel

Tabling 4-5pm

5pm – Palestine activism panel