People's Tribunal on Government Complicity in Gaza

media release: Join the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom US, the American Friends Service Committee, and Veterans For Peace in Seattle, WA, or online as we hold the US government accountable for its complicity in the genocide in Gaza. Modeled after a grand jury hearing, the tribunal asks a jury of community members to determine whether there is sufficient evidence of complicity to warrant the indictment of government officials and state actors. The event aims to deepen public understanding through facts, testimony, and dialogue; hold elected officials accountable for complicity in the genocide; and mobilize people across the US to use their voices, consumer choices, and civic participation to advance accountability and human rights.

Join us on October 10 on our livestream via WILPF and VFP's youtube and facebook channels.

https://www.youtube.com/@WILPFUStoday

https://www.facebook.com/WILPFUS/

https://www.youtube.com/@veteransforpeace

https://www.facebook.com/veteransforpeace/.