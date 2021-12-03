Perc, DJ Milhouse

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present

VINYL and BASS First Fridays Monthly

DECEMBER 3

PERC

London (Perc Trax): The Power & Glory of Industrial Techno. 3 1/2 hour extended set!

DJ MILHOUSE

Madison (Vinyl and Bass): Psychedelic Techno Soundscape Chemist...

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous nights. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/