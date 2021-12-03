Perc, DJ Milhouse
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present
VINYL and BASS First Fridays Monthly
DECEMBER 3
PERC
London (Perc Trax): The Power & Glory of Industrial Techno. 3 1/2 hour extended set!
DJ MILHOUSE
Madison (Vinyl and Bass): Psychedelic Techno Soundscape Chemist...
Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous nights. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/
