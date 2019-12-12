press release: "EYEWITNESS TO THE CHILEAN SPRING UPRISING"

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12th 6:30pm at the MADISON CENTRAL LIBRARY 201 W. Mifflin in Room 104.

Adam Schesch, Ph.D. in the comparative history of revolutionary and resistance movements, lived in Chile 1970-1973 and has returned for two-month stays regularly since 2002. He speaks fluent Spanish and with his wife, Tracy Suprise (who also lived in Latin America for two years) maintains current friendships and political contacts in Chile. His presentation will provide an overview of the current Chilean uprising as well as an eyewitness account and graphic anecdotes.

Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082.