press release: "The Suez Crisis of 1956" will be discussed at the Peregrine Forum on Wed Dec 8th 6:30pm at the Madison Public Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Rm 104. The presenter is amateur historian-scholar Charlie Ricksecker who holds a BA in History, a BA in Economics, and an MA in Library Science. FREE. For more information call 608-770-2671.