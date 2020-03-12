press release: Bob Reuschlein ("Dr. Peace") will speak on "One Hundred Years of the Militarized Economy (1910-2010)", with a Postscript on the Current Situation.

Thursday March 12, 6:30pm, at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104 (first floor conference room). This event was rescheduled due to very cold weather on Feb 13.

Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, 608-284-9082.