Peregrine Forum

press release: "Tania, the Unforgettable Guerrilla:" The story of a young German woman who went to Cuba in the 1960s to support that revolution. In 1967 she joined Che Guevara in Bolivia and was killed with him and most of his guerilla group in the Bolivian jungle by the Bolivian military and the American CIA. There will be a presentation with some film clips.

Tuesday March 14, 6:30pm, at Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104 (first floor conference room)..

FREE. For more info call 608-284-9082.