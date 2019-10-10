press release: Thurs. Oct. 10, 6:30 pm Madison Central Library, Rm. 104 (201 W. Mifflin) Concentration Camps at the Border: Personal Stories & Resistance – a talk by Leila Pine! A ctivist Leila Pine will give a report from the front lines of struggle for rights and survival at the US-Mexico border. As a retired journalist and lawyer, Leila has extensive background working with immigrants and asylum-seekers both locally and in Tucson, AZ where she does intensive humanitarian aid and border justice work. Hosted by the Peregrine Forum. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/511233109434781/