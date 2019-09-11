press release: Sept 11th Eighteen Years After: What is Now Known and What Has Been Suppressed? Screening of 45-min summary of Massimo Mazzucco's 2013 three-hour film "September 11 The New Pearl Harbor". With commentary by local researchers of 9/11.

Wed Sept 11, 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St in Room 104. Hosted by the Peregrine Forum, FREE, more info 608-284-9082.