press release: The Savanna Institute, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, will host its Perennial Farm Gathering virtually this year on December 7 - 9. For close to a decade, the event has brought together farmers, landowners and partners interested in perennial agriculture and agroforestry, a beneficial method of farming with trees. This year, Ricardo Salvador from the Union of Concerned Scientists will deliver the keynote address reflecting on the potential of perennial agriculture as a natural solution to climate change.

8:30am - 5:30pm Central Standard Time, December 7th-9th, 2022; RSVP by December 7

$110 adult; $80 student/farmer; pay what you can.