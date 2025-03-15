Perennial Pancake Breakfast

Aubergine 1226 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 5304

media release: Your support lays the groundwork for widespread agroforestry ⁠– one of the most hopeful solutions for the future of our climate and food system.

Join us anytime between 9am-12pm for:

  • Wonderstate coffee, Four Elements teas, honeyberry lemonade
  • Pancakes made with locally grown hazelnuts, organic Meadowlark flour, and maple syrup from the Driftless Region
  • Vegan/gluten-sensitive pancakes available

Thank you for supporting the Savanna Institute as we transform agriculture for the better. Please consider making an additional tax-deductible donation here!

