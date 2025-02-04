Perestroika
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Perestroika: February 1 – 8, Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI
A group exhibition of painting and multimedia work by five Art 622 Advanced Painting Workshop students.
Artists: Ava Albelo, Ian Schultz, Si Gilmore, Wylie Knight, and Trygve O’Grady
