media release: Perestroika: February 1 – 8, Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI

A group exhibition of painting and multimedia work by five Art 622 Advanced Painting Workshop students.

Artists: Ava Albelo, Ian Schultz, Si Gilmore, Wylie Knight, and Trygve O’Grady

