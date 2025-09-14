Peretsky, Desert Liminal, Wooden Ducks

media release:

Peretsky (aka Max Alper, fka LaMeme Young) is a composer, improviser, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist originally hailing from Boston. Max composes and performs an eclectic range of styles of music, from electro-acoustic soundscapes for film and other visual media, to north Indian ragas, to free improvisation for acoustic and electronic instrumentation, to all sorts of cool experimental pop and rock projects.

Max returns for a biting full length collection of minimalist songs for piano, voice, and electronics under the Peretsky moniker entitled It Doesn’t Get Cold In October Anymore. As the title implies, this collection of tracks evokes a pessimism while reflecting on a rapidly changing landscape, both at home and abroad, physically and mentally, internally and externally. Each song represents a familial story, whether it be on the subject of marriage, parenting, vocation, political leanings, or religion.

Chicago-based Desert Liminal's unique sound centers dream-like poetry and vocal harmony within a cloud of analog synth textures and layered, swirling violin loops.

Thoughtfully-constructed walls of sound wash over driving drum grooves as the trio's synergy results in signature sonic poems greater than the sum of their parts.

Wooden Ducks are an experimental band from Madison, WI.

