× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Charlie Kojis. Charlie Kojis

media release: An electric mix of standup, sketch, improv, videos, and chaos from some of the funniest performers in the region. Special Halloween themed show.

Standup comedy from Lizzie Kirch, Samara Suomi, and headlined by Madison's Funniest Comic winner Charlie Kojis. Hosted by Andrew Rynning.

The coolest underground cabaret space in the city. The best night you’ve ever had. You’ll live forever. Perfect comedy every time.

Tickets are $15 thru Eventbrite.