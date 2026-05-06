× Expand Katelyn Koremenos A close-up of Bryan Leconte. Bryan Leconte

media release: An electric mix of standup, sketch, improv, videos, and chaos from some of the funniest performers in the region.

Standup from Bryan Leconte, Owen Joyner, and more.

The best night you’ve ever had at the most legendary bar in the city. You’ll live forever. Perfect comedy every time.

Tickets are $15 thru Eventbrite.