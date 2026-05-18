Perfect Harmony Chorus Fundraiser

media release: Perfect Harmony Chorus has had a tremendous year with new choir members and many new audience members. Our choir has grown to 55 singing members, and in the recent Spring Concert series, our audience size has grown by over 200 additional friends with whom we could share our music. As always, we could not do this without your continued support. Thank you for helping us to create, enrich, and transform community through music.

In addition to support from individuals in our audience, local businesses have supported Perfect Harmony Chorus through donations and sponsorships. In order to support Perfect Harmony Chorus's fundraising efforts, Ian's Pizza has partnered with Perfect Harmony Chorus for a special fundraising event. The 3241 Garver Green location of Ian's Pizza has graciously agreed to donate profits from sales on Wednesday May 20th from 5pm to 9pm to Perfect Harmony Chorus. So all you have to do is grab a slice, and you can support Perfect Harmony Chorus at the same time! Just mention that you are supporting Perfect Harmony Chorus while ordering on location, over the phone, or online.