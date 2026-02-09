media release: The curtain rises on another spring season! Join Perfect Harmony Chorus for our annual cabaret fundraiser spectacle, at our new location of the Sunrise Theater at Madison Youth Arts, with special guest host Victoria Lynn!

We are seasoned stagehands with this theater business, and we have some excellent LIVE musical entertainment lined up. Stunning solos and hilarious group numbers, all in a fabulous black box stage!

This year we are putting on TWO performances in one day - another op’nin’, another show! Both events will include a cocktail hour, an exciting raffle, and a silent auction full of wonderful items to take home...but only if YOU are the highest bidder!

So grab your playbill and opera glasses and do-re-meet us at the Sunrise Theater on Saturday, March 14, for another splendid cabaret with Perfect Harmony Chorus!

Join us, come and waste an hour or two - In Our Musicals Era!

Admission $55 - Reserve your seats now at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.org!

About Perfect Harmony Chorus:

Perfect Harmony Chorus was established in 1996 and is Madison’s LGBTQ+ chorus for singers with tenor, baritone, and bass vocal ranges. Both singing and volunteer members of any gender, identity, or expression are welcome to sing and to serve on committees or the Board of Directors. The chorus’ mission is to “create, enrich, and transform community through music.”