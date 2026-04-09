× Expand Dynae Allice Photgraphy Perfect Harmony Chorus poses for a photo. Perfect Harmony Chorus

media release: Two performances of “SHOWTIME!” will be performed at two separate venues:

Saturday May 16, at 7:30pm, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Rd, McFarland

Sunday May 17, at 3:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St, Madison

Make your way to the theater and find your seats, because it’s showtime! Perfect Harmony Chorus is proud to present our annual Spring concert “SHOWTIME! Queers and Queens of Stage and Screen.” With a variety of modern and classic musical hits from both theater and the movies, Madison’s premier LGBTQ+ choir aims to delight concertgoers with signature Broadway glamor.

This season’s concert focuses on songs familiar to longtime musical enjoyers and occasional listeners alike. Arrangements of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie and “What Is This Feeling?” from Wicked feature the most iconic queens to recently grace the big screen. “Without You” from RENT and “Over the Rainbow” from Wizard of Oz aim to reclaim the power of our queer identities, while "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess and "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel are showtune classics that have stood the test of time.

All tickets are General Admission with sliding scale pricing:

$30 standard concert price; $15 affordable price; and $40 generosity price

All seats are the same - Pay what you are able!

Available online at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.org.

McFarland Lutheran Church and Christ Presbyterian Church are open and affirming churches, with fully accessible facilities, and both onsite and nearby street parking.

About Perfect Harmony Chorus:

Perfect Harmony Chorus was established in 1996 and is Madison’s LGBTQ+ chorus for singers with tenor, baritone, and bass vocal ranges. Both singing and volunteer members of any gender, identity, or expression are welcome to sing and to serve on committees or the Board of Directors. The chorus’ mission is to “create, enrich, and transform community through music.”