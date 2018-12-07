press release:

Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus: "What the Frolic?" Winter Concert Friday, December 7, 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 9, 3:00 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham Street, Madison

Join Perfect Harmony as we share the joys and beauty of the holiday season with "What the FROLIC?!" The fabulous and fun show includes all your favorite holiday classics, like "Christmas Chopsticks," "Santa Won't You Please Come Back," and "Silver Bears!" This show will have you thinking "What the...frolic?!" So tell your friends, bring your neighbors, and let the kids stay up late to come hear Perfect Harmony!

* * * For this concert, we welcome you to our NEW performance venue at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham St.) where the acoustics are incredible! AND There are dozens of parking spots in the lot, and plenty of street parking around the neighborhood! * * *

$15 pre-show discount tickets available from members and at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.org.

Tickets at the door are $20.