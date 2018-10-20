press release: Join Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus and “We’ll SING for your Supper!” at our fall fundraiser. Chef Neal is back in the kitchen this year cooking up your choice of Beef Stroganoff or Sweet Potato Curry. (Yum!) You’ll be served and entertained by members of PHMC throughout the evening. And a small, but delightful silent auction will be held too!

Saturday Oct 20, 6:30pm

Midvale Community Lutheran Church (4329 Today Blvd, across from Sequoya Library)

Reserve your seats today by calling 608-571-PHMC, or online at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.org