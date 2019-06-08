press release: Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus presents Love and Stonewall

June 8, 10:30-11:30am – Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Fifty years ago this June, bar patrons and community members said “no more!” to a police raid of the Stonewall Inn and fought back, starting the modern LGBTQ rights movement. PHMC’s spring concert titled “Love and Stonewall” features as centerpiece the multi-movement piece “Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall,” which commemorates that anniversary. Perfect Harmony will perform selected movements from this new musical work, as well as other thematically similar songs, such as "Make Them Hear You" from the musical Ragtime. Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus creates, enriches, and transforms community through music. Its singing membership of 35 serves as the Madison areas gay, bi, trans, queer, and ally men's chorus. This event is funded by a grant from Beyond the Page, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation.