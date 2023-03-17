Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: After 3 years it’s finally time for A NIGHT AT THE CABARET! Join PHC with special guest host Burt Tower for an evening of musical entertainment, satisfying hors d’oeuvres, and delicious desserts. And no fundraiser event would be complete without an exciting raffle and a silent auction full of wonderful items to take home…if YOU are the highest bidder!

The Brink Lounge is located at 701 E. Washington Ave., Madison

Arrive early for nearby street parking. Doors open at 7pm for hors d’oeuvres. At 7:30pm it’s SHOWTIME!

LGBT
Music
