Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus Rehearsals

press release: New Singer Open Rehearsals

January 12 & 19, 2020 7-9pm, Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 W Main St, Madison, WI 53703

membership@ perfectharmonychorus.org

Perfect Harmony is a non-audition chorus welcoming any member of the LGBTQA+ community and allies who sings in the tenor, baritone, or bass (TTBB) range. We rehearse in downtown Madison from 7-9pm on Sunday nights, with rotating sectionals from 6-7pm. Most of our openings are for tenor voices, but we will add singers at all voice parts.

You do not need to prepare material to audition. Attend an open rehearsal to sing with the group, be heard by our director for vocal placement, and see if the chorus is a good fit for your musical interests. Visit our website to let us know you will be attending so that we may have music prepared for you.