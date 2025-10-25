× Expand Jesse Brookstein Making sausage.

media release: Are you a true Sconnie? Whether you’re born-and-bred or a transplant smitten with your adopted state—Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium invites you revel in all-things-Wisconsin with 2025’s Master Class Series.

Join us on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. for Master Class #4 of 4: “The Perfect Pair: A History of Sausage in Wisconsin,” presented by author and food historian Jesse Brookstein. Brookstein talks sausage and the many ways in which it’s intertwined with Wisconsin’s history and culture, a lifelong interest sparked by his favorite traditional German snack, landjaeger.

Brookstein will explore different methods of preserving meat, from Native American pemmican to the stories of early meatpackers such as John Plankinton, Fred Layton, and Patrick Cudahy. He will touch on modern food safety, the Meat Inspection Act of 1906, the post-war growth of Wisconsin sausage makers, and the corporate consolidation of the 1970s and 1980s. He’ll wrap up with a look at modern sausage producers around the state, and some fun ways Wisconsinites celebrate their affinity for sausage.

Madison-based Brookstein grew up in Clinton, New York and fell in love with sausage at an early age. In 2021, he published “A Perfect Pair: The History of Landjaeger in Green County, Wisconsin”; in August 2025 he released "910 Mayer Ave: Exploring the Legendary Oscar Mayer Facility Eight Years After Its Closure’; and he's currently working on "Best of the Wurst’, which captures the entire history of Wisconsin sausage and is set to be published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in Fall 2026.

This is a ticketed event, with just fifty seats available. The cost is $20 per person for general admission; $15 for MHAHS Members up to $100 level (Individual, Household and Contributing), and FREE for MHAHS After Supper Club Member level ($125) and above. Your general admission ticket includes one free trip to the Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar—complete with an inspiring selection of garnishes, and a pair of landjaeger sausages to take home.

To register today, visit mthorebhistory.org and search “Wisconsin Master Class;” call 608-437-6486; or email mthorebahs@gmail.com. Plans are underway for an all-new 2026 Wisconsin Master Class Series. More details coming soon