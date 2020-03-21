Perfect Pairings

press release: 5:30 to 10 pm, Saturday, March 21, Blackhawk Country Club (Madison)

Join us for an intimate evening of wine tasting and delectable food pairings with live classical music, silent auction and wine pull.

David Eckert, owner, winemaker and grower for ZO Wines will pour distinctive hand-crafted, small-lot Sonoma County wines. David, a Wisconsin native, has spent the last 20 years in the wine industry. ZO Wines is located in the revered Dry Creek Valley, just outside of Healdsburg, California. Wines will be paired with one of four courses by Blackhawk Country Club’s chef. Meet the winemaker and get insight on each of the wines, their wine making process and ask questions. Guests can also order their favorite wines from ZO Wines.

Bring your competitive spirit and sense of adventure for the always-popular silent auction and wine pull.

Funds raised enable APDA Wisconsin to continue providing local support and education to those touched by Parkinson’s disease right in your own communities. Proceeds will also fund scientific research into the causes, prevention, treatments and ultimately a cure.

There are a limited number of tickets available. As soon as the seats are filled, registration will close. If you are unable to attend, donations are welcomed.

For more information, please contact Rachel Wilberding, WI Community Development Director, at (608) 345-7938 or apdawi@apdaparkinson.org. If you are unable to attend, donations are always welcomed.