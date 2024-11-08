Performance of Terry Riley's "In C"

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Performance of Terry Riley's "In C".  One of the seminal works of Minimalist music. Performance will be by a wide variety of volunteer musicians playing traditional and non-traditional instruments.

When: Friday, November 8th.  Rehearsal at 7:30; Performance at 8:30, Reeb Unitarian Church,  2146 E Johnson St, Madison, WI

Cost: free (donations appreciated)

More Information:  https://climatewalker.org/pages/riley_in_c.html

Arts Notices, Music
