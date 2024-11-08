Performance of Terry Riley's "In C". One of the seminal works of Minimalist music. Performance will be by a wide variety of volunteer musicians playing traditional and non-traditional instruments.

When: Friday, November 8th. Rehearsal at 7:30; Performance at 8:30, Reeb Unitarian Church, 2146 E Johnson St, Madison, WI

Cost: free (donations appreciated)

More Information: https://climatewalker.org/ pages/riley_in_c.html