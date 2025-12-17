media release: It's almost time to thaw out one of our favorite frigid-weather events - Winter Words! Join us for this beloved play-reading series on select Mondays in January, February and March in the Touchstone. Tickets $40 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM on the APT website. Make an ordering plan today- these play readings sell out quickly!

Perhaps Love

By Michael Broh

A brand new play about love at the end of the line, from APT's own Michael Broh.