The Peridocals, Boxing Day

media release: Join us after the Homecoming Parade, After-Party, and other evening festivities for a free outdoor concert featuring The Periodicals – with opening act group Boxing Day – on Library Mall!

Madison, WI favorites The Periodicals are hard to pin down to any one category, and that’s just the way they like it. Merging elements of northern soul, classic R&B, and heart-on-the-sleeve rock, their eclectic songs catch you off-guard just as much as they catch you singing along.

Opening band Boxing Day is a UW favorite, having won the Union's battle of the bands in the Spring of 2023.

This concert is proudly part of the 175th Concert Series, marking the demisemiseptcentennial of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.