Period Garden Park Fundraiser

media release: T he volunteers of PERIOD GARDEN PARK invite you to a fundraiser and dedication our newly-restored marble garden urn in honor of Joe Bonardi, whose creativity and hard work brought the garden to life.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Period Garden Park

110 E Gorham St, Madison, WI

Enjoy the early-autumn beauty of the garden, light refreshments, and good company. Your support helps keep the garden growing.

Everyone is welcome.

Questions or want to donate before the event? Email periodgardenpark@gmail. com or visit periodgardenpark.org

Rain or shine