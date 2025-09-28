Period Garden Park Fundraiser
media release: T he volunteers of PERIOD GARDEN PARK invite you to a fundraiser and dedication our newly-restored marble garden urn in honor of Joe Bonardi, whose creativity and hard work brought the garden to life.
Sunday, September 28, 2025
2:00 – 3:00 PM
Period Garden Park
110 E Gorham St, Madison, WI
Enjoy the early-autumn beauty of the garden, light refreshments, and good company. Your support helps keep the garden growing.
Everyone is welcome.
Questions or want to donate before the event? Email periodgardenpark@gmail.
Rain or shine
