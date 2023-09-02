media release: Madison Public Library and Public Health of Madison and Dane County are partnering to offer an informational health event at Meadowridge Public Library. Kids, teens and families are invited to come learn more about menstruation at a Period Party taking place on Saturday, September 2 from 2-4PM.

“Your period shouldn’t be a mystery to you. Our goal is to address common myths and eliminate stigma from periods. We’ll provide as much information as we can about what it is, why it happens, and how to use period products,” said Sexual & Reproductive Health Coordinator Melissa Her.

Public Health will have staff on hand to help break down some of the myths about menstruation in a short presentation, and Madison Public Library will provide “period craving” foods like pizza and chocolate. Attendees will also be able to assemble their own “go bag” with tampons, pads, liners and more.

“We see teens in our library (Meadowridge) almost every day. We’ve been hoping to find ways to share more information about wellness,” said Rachel Lavender, the outgoing Teen Librarian at Meadowridge Library. “If there’s anything we can do to make things safer and more factual, we want to do it.”

Youth of all ages and their families are invited to attend. The party will include an accompanying book display at Meadowridge Library and an anonymous box for questions.

Registration is requested for this event; register online at madpl.org/periodparty .