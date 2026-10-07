Period Products Pantry Open House

media release: A local organization working to ensure that people have access to basic menstrual hygiene products is celebrating an important milestone and inviting the community to learn more about its work.

Period Products Pantry will host an Open House on Saturday, October 10, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5335 Caddis Bend, Clubhouse by the Pool. The event is free and open to the public.

Period Products Pantry recently received federal recognition as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, providing the organization with new opportunities to expand its efforts to address period poverty in the Madison area.

The organization operates on a simple but important premise: period products are a necessity, not a luxury. Period Products Pantry collects menstrual hygiene products, packages them, and distributes them to food pantries, community centers, schools, and other organizations serve people who may otherwise struggle to afford these essential products.

The October 10 Open House will give community members an opportunity to meet the people involved with Period Products Pantry and learn about the organization's work and the impact it has already had on the Madison community.

The event will include food and beverages, as well as “Chances to Win” gift baskets donated by local businesses and supporters. Guests can receive additional chances to win by bringing period products to donate or making a monetary contribution to support the pantry's ongoing work.

“We're excited to open our doors to the community and share what we've accomplished so far,” said Carol Aspinwall, Executive Director of Period Products Pantry. “There is still a tremendous need for period products, and we're hoping to bring more people into the conversation and show them how they can help.”